Franck Ribery up for one last challenge at Fiorentina

French winger Franck Ribery said he was relishing one last challenge as the former Bayern Munich star finalised a two-year deal yesterday to play for Serie A club Fiorentina.

The former French international left the Allianz Arena as a free agent last May after 12 seasons during which he earned the nickname "Kaiser Franck" as the most-titled Bundesliga player, with nine titles among his 23 club trophies.

At the twilight of his career, the 36-year-old wants to continue playing elite football and agreed a two-year deal worth eight million euros (S$12.3m) plus bonuses with the Tuscan club.

"Franck Ribery is ours! Welcome legend!" the US-owned club confirmed with photos of Ribery in their purple shirt and holding a Fiorentina scarf.

After saying that he was "ready for a new challenge" on Instagram, both Ribery and his wife Wahiba posted photos on social media yesterday on board a private jet.

Addressing hundreds of fans, Ribery said that former Bayern teammate Luca Toni, who also played for Fiorentina, had convinced him to move to Italy.