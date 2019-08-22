Football

Franck Ribery up for one last challenge at Fiorentina

Aug 22, 2019 06:00 am

French winger Franck Ribery said he was relishing one last challenge as the former Bayern Munich star finalised a two-year deal yesterday to play for Serie A club Fiorentina.

The former French international left the Allianz Arena as a free agent last May after 12 seasons during which he earned the nickname "Kaiser Franck" as the most-titled Bundesliga player, with nine titles among his 23 club trophies.

At the twilight of his career, the 36-year-old wants to continue playing elite football and agreed a two-year deal worth eight million euros (S$12.3m) plus bonuses with the Tuscan club.

"Franck Ribery is ours! Welcome legend!" the US-owned club confirmed with photos of Ribery in their purple shirt and holding a Fiorentina scarf.

After saying that he was "ready for a new challenge" on Instagram, both Ribery and his wife Wahiba posted photos on social media yesterday on board a private jet.

Addressing hundreds of fans, Ribery said that former Bayern teammate Luca Toni, who also played for Fiorentina, had convinced him to move to Italy.

Ribery could play his first game for Fiorentina when they host Napoli in their Serie A opener on Sunday morning (Singapore time). - AFP

