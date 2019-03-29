Franco Baresi: Virgil van Dijk among the best defenders

Virgil van Dijk became the world's most expensive defender when he joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million (S$133.2m) in 2018.

First, the good news. Liverpool have, in their ranks, one of the best defenders in the world in Virgil van Dijk.

That's the view of AC Milan legend Franco Baresi, one of the best centre-backs in the game.

But here's the bad news.

Baresi believes that even with the Dutchman - who became the world's most expensive defender when he joined Liverpool for £75 million (S$133.2m) in 2018 - it will not be enough to help last year's Champions League finalists go one better this season.

Baresi, 58, was speaking at the European launch of the International Champions Cup (ICC) on Wednesday, when it was announced that Milan will take on Manchester United in Cardiff on Aug 3, following the Red Devils' matches in Australia (July 13, 17) Singapore (July 20) and China (July 22).

"It is difficult to choose who is the best defender as there are a lot of good players around, but van Dijk is a very strong, very good player and he has changed Liverpool," said Baresi.

STRONG TRADITION

"The way he controls the ball makes him definitely one of the best. Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax (Amsterdam) is also another very good defender, while Italy have always produced strong defenders.

"We have a strong tradition of producing good defenders and Alessio Romagnoli has definitely come big in the last few years and is going to play a great level with AC Milan and Italy."

On his favourites for the Champions League, Baresi opted for Barcelona or Manchester City, and even mentioned Juventus.

He said: "The (quarter-final) draw has kept the strongest teams on paper apart, so it's difficult to say who will win it but, if I have to make a choice, I would pick Barcelona and Man City.

"It's also worth bearing in mind that Juventus, after so many upsets in the Champions League in the past, have a strong passion to go back to the final."

Liverpool, who face Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, will be refocusing on their English Premier League campaign this weekend.

Juergen Klopp's men kick off a breathless charge to the finish line with a home clash against third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a day after title rivals Manchester City travel to struggling Fulham.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt for the Spurs match due to a back injury, but Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri should be fit.