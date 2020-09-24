Frank de Boer set to be Holland coach

Frank de Boer has emerged as the most likely candidate to become Holland coach, after weeks of speculation over who would succeed Ronald Koeman, who had taken over at Barcelona.

A contract up to the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar is expected to be signed in time for the 50-year-old to take charge of the Oranje's three internationals next month, Dutch media reported yesterday.

"Together with the prime minister, it is the most important job in Holland, everyone is talking about it," said de Boer on Dutch television last week when he was asked whether he would be interested in the job.

Holland captain Virgil van Dijk told reporters earlier this month that the players had given their preferences to the Dutch football association.