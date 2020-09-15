Football

Frank Lampard ‘amused’ by Juergen Klopp’s views on transfer spending

Sep 15, 2020 06:00 am

Frank Lampard says he was "amused" by Juergen Klopp's comments on Chelsea's transfer spending, retorting that Liverpool's heavy expenditure in previous years had laid the foundations for last season's English Premier League title triumph.

Chelsea have spent around £200 million (S$351.5m) to bring in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell. Klopp, who has signed only left-back Kostas Tsimikas, said Liverpool would not be spending a similar amount as they were a "different kind" of club, one "not owned by countries or an oligarch".

Said Lampard: "I found it slightly amusing because when you talk about the owners of clubs, I don't think it matters what line of business they come from.

"You can go through the Liverpool players, (Virgil) van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, (Naby) Keita, Sadio Mane, (Mohamed) Salah, incredible players that came at a very high price." - REUTERS

