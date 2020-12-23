Frank Lampard backs strikers Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham's double in the 3-0 win over West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time) will do wonders for his confidence, said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

The 23-year-old's goals could not have come at a better time with Timo Werner drawing a blank in his last seven starts. Werner's drought is his longest at club level since September 2016, between spells at VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig (nine).

But his manager backed the 24-year-old £47.5 million (S$85.3m) summer signing, saying: "He's scaring teams and giving them a problem."

Lampard was rewarded for opting to start Abraham - for the first time in a month - instead of the in-form World Cup winner Olivier Giroud.

Abraham's goals and one from Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva saw Chelsea move into fifth place in the table, six points off leaders Liverpool.

Abraham told the club website: "My job is to help the team score goals by getting in the right areas, and that's what I did for my two goals. They were poacher's goals, something you do in the park."

Lampard added: "You have to work for your goals and he did work for the goals today and put a lot of effort in."