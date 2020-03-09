Frank Lampard beats third Champions League-winning manager in 16 days

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard may be in his first season with a top-flight outfit but, over the past three weeks, he has masterminded victories over three managers who have won the Champions League.

Last night's 4-0 thrashing of Everton, who are coached by his former boss Carlo Ancelotti, has continued a recent spate of good results.

Last month, Lampard had also put one over another former manager Jose Mourinho, as the disciple led Chelsea to a 2-1 win over his former master's Tottenham Hotspur.

That was followed by last week's 2-0 FA Cup win over Juergen Klopp's Liverpool, albeit a side who were not at full strength, before the Blues defeated another Merseyside team yesterday.

Praising his players for their "most complete performance" at home this season because of the goals and the clean sheet, Lampard said: "Everything came together.

"You will always need your squad. We have had a lot of injuries, but the only way to tackle that is to trust in each other.

"When Billy (Gilmour) is 18 and comes in, it is not a problem. Today, there was pure focus, but we can't get carried away."

Despite reversing the Toffees' fortunes since he took over in December, Ancelotti admitted that there is still much work ahead.

The former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Napoli coach said: "We weren't good defensively, we made a lot of mistakes with the ball. It wasn't a good day.

"It's my first game when we didn't compete. Today was wrong from the beginning, so learn from the mistakes and focus on the next game."

The Toffees' next match will be the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park next Tuesday morning (Singapore time), while Lampard's Blues will visit Aston Villa on Sunday.