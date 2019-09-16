Frank Lampard believes Tammy Abraham can maintain his scoring form

Frank Lampard has vowed to go tough on Tammy Abraham, who scored a hat-trick in Chelsea's 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday, should the youngster let his standards dip.

Abraham, 21, took his tally to seven goals in the last three games, and is now the English Premier League's joint-top scorer, along with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Having struggled to make an impact in the opening two EPL games, Abraham is justifying the faith shown in him by Lampard, who insists the youngster's challenge is to maintain his strong start to the season.

"I have confidence in him, and I am prepared to give him chances, but even more now I will be tougher on him because he has shown what he can do," said Lampard of Abraham, who can play for England or Nigeria at the senior level.

"The moment he wants to come off that and think that goals will drop at his feet will be the moment that he will be rested."