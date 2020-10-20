Frank Lampard confident of solving Chelsea's defensive woes

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he knew how to sort out the Blues' porous defence, ahead of their Champions League opener against Europa League winners Sevilla at Stamford Bridge tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Chelsea let in three against Southampton last Saturday to take their tally to nine goals conceded in their first five league games this season.

Lampard's side have conceded 63 goals in his 43 matches at the helm, the worst record of any Blues manager.

He said: "In terms of the goals conceded, I am aware of that stat - but the other stat is that since I've been here, we've conceded the second-least shots in the Premier League, I think behind Manchester City.

"That helps sometimes narrow down some of the issues, and the issues are that we don't concede many shots on our goal, but when we do, we concede goals.

"And it's something we're aware of, and we're aware of when you look at recruitment, but, more importantly than that, when you work every day on the pitch with the players to make sure that when we hopefully set up well, we don't concede many chances.

"But the chances we do concede we let in too many, and that's something we work on specifically."

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, meanwhile, said that he believes the Blues' defensive woes are so bad it feels like they need to score three or four goals a game to win.

He said: "When you are weak defensively, sometimes we feel like we have to score three or four goals every game, which sometimes you cannot do.

"It's a reality.

"As a defender, you feel bad when you concede so many goals. Collectively, we have to improve so we all defend together, it doesn't matter our position... Through a season, you are not going to be winning 3-0 or 4-0 every week."