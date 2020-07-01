Frank Lampard denies Chelsea interest in Angel Gomes

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has refuted speculation that the club are interested in signing out-of-contract Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Monday that the 19-year-old looks set to leave Old Trafford after failing to agree a contract extension, with media reports linking the Englishman with a move to the Blues.

However, speaking ahead of the London Derby against West Ham United tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Lampard said of Gomes: "I can elaborate to the point that it's never been mentioned on my end. That's it."

He was more coy about England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who is a former Blues youth product.

Said Lampard: "Declan Rice is a good player. I've known him for a long time, he was in Chelsea's academy but there's no talk.

"I'll keep saying it about every player that we'll be asked about until this season is finished - there's nothing to say."

One player fourth-placed Chelsea have already signed for next season is RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old, who scored 34 goals for his club in all competitions this season, said Lampard was key in him choosing Chelsea over other suitors.

The German told Sky Sports: "The discussions with the board at Chelsea were so good that I ultimately chose them.

"Frank Lampard in particular stood behind me and really wanted me to know that if I went to Chelsea, I could feel just as comfortable as I do with Leipzig.

"In the conversations with me, the coach often emphasised how much he wanted me, how much he valued me as a person."

Werner is not the only player Chelsea have snapped up for next season, with midfielder Hakim Ziyech also arriving from Ajax Amsterdam.

The duo officially become Chelsea players today and, when asked how he will accommodate the arrival of the pair with the English Premier League season ongoing, Lampard said: "They are also in different positions in the fact that Hakim hasn't played for a long time because (of) the Dutch league situation and Timo finished at the weekend...

"We will decide in the meantime... whether that means mixing with the squad or whether that means some physical work in the shorter term for themselves."