Frank Lampard hopes ‘important’ Olivier Giroud will remain at Chelsea

Chelsea are hopeful that Olivier Giroud will continue his career at the English Premier League club, but will not stand in the way if the striker chooses to leave, manager Frank Lampard said yesterday.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, GROUP E RENNES CHELSEA

Giroud, whose contract expires in June, has made four EPL appearances as a substitute this season with Lampard favouring Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham.

It prompted France coach Didier Deschamps to state that the 34-year-old must sort out his situation to avoid compromising his national team future.

"Oli is very important in our squad," Lampard said ahead of their Champions League clash at French side Rennes tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"I want him to be here, I have a good relationship with him... if he feels differently, we'll have that conversation... I understand that he wants to play but, for me, it has to be about the strength of the squad. He has a big contribution for us."

Lampard added that he is not looking beyond the Rennes encounter, despite facing Tottenham Hotspur in a London Derby on Monday morning.

"We are fully focused on Rennes, we have to respect this game and we have until Sunday to face Tottenham," he said.