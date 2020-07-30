Frank Lampard the main reason I joined Chelsea: Timo Werner

Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner has said that manager Frank Lampard was the key reason for his switch from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The German striker agreed a 50 million-euro (S$80m) move to Stamford Bridge last month and has already started training with the Blues, even though he is not eligible to play until next season.

Werner, 24, made the move after helping Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga with 28 goals and said his discussions with Lampard over how he would fit into the Chelsea side convinced him to sign for the London club, who finished fourth in the EPL.

"He (Lampard) was the main point. We talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me," Werner told the club website.

"He's a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player (but also) because he wants to help me."