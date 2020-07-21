Frank Lampard: More to come as Chelsea look to bridge the gap

Chelsea fans can expect more from the London club in the transfer market as they look to bridge the gap with Liverpool and Manchester City next season, manager Frank Lampard has said.

Chelsea have sealed deals for Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech and Germany forward Timo Werner, and have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz as they rebuild the squad following a close-season transfer ban last year.

Lampard's side are third in the English Premier League with 63 points, 30 points adrift of champions Liverpool, but can seal a Champions League berth by winning their two remaining league games.

With an FA Cup final against Arsenal on Aug 1, after the Blues defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the semi-final yesterday morning (Singapore time), Lampard believes Chelsea have a lot to look forward to.

"With what we do in the summer, there will be more to come," he said.

"We want to win the final. We want to close the gap. We are working towards something. It doesn't come easy. We have seen that with other teams in recent years. It is step by step. We have shown lots of good stuff this year."

BEST DISPLAY

Lampard will be going into the business end of the season with confidence, after he described his side's semi-final performance against United as one of the best since he became manager last summer.

He now has an FA Cup final to look forward to and his side are well-placed to finish in the EPL's top four, although their last two games are difficult, against EPL champions Liverpool and Europa League hopefuls Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It is a great achievement for us to get to the final, to win a semi is great but to win the final is the main thing," said Lampard, who won the trophy four times as a player with Chelsea.

"I can't ask for any more from my players than that. The work ethic and the level of performance... I am very proud of that performance.