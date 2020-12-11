Frank Lampard relishes reunion with Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he is relishing a reunion with the Blues' ex-boss Carlo Ancelotti, now in charge of Everton, ahead of their English Premier League tie on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

Ancelotti guided Chelsea to the EPL and FA Cup double in the 2009/10 season with Lampard one of the mainstays of his midfield, and the current Blues boss hailed the veteran Italian manager.

"I was heavily influenced by him as a player and a man. He's right at the top of managers I worked with," Lampard told a news conference yesterday.

"He's had huge success at various clubs. He was a great coach, a great man and I look forward to seeing him."

Everton, beaten 4-0 by Lampard's side in their last meeting, made a solid start to this season. But a dip in form saw them slide to ninth place with 17 points from 11 games, six places and five points behind Chelsea.