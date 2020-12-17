Frank Lampard rues complacency after consecutive losses

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea have become complacent after the Blues blew a lead to lose 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers and suffer back-to-back English Premier League defeats for the first time in his reign.

Twice in four days Chelsea have wasted the chance to move top of the EPL after losing for the first time in 18 matches at Everton last Saturday.

Lampard himself played down Chelsea's title credentials after the 1-0 loss at Goodison Park and believes his players may have got carried away with their unbeaten run.

"Performance is what gives you results. We were playing very well, on a long unbeaten run and then maybe the lads think, 'We're playing well'. The minute you think you're playing well, things like this can happen," said Lampard, after Pedro Neto broke clear to win the game in the 95th minute yesterday morning (Singapore time).

There was more evidence that Chelsea are still a team in transition after a £220 million (S$395.8m) spending spree as two of their big money signings, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, again failed to sparkle.

Other than bursts from Christian Pulisic past the struggling Nelson Semedo, the Blues created little from open play.

Set-pieces caused Wolves more problems as Olivier Giroud headed over when he should have hit the target before Kurt Zouma crashed a header from another corner off the bar.

Giroud was razor-sharp four minutes into the second half as he volleyed Ben Chilwell's cross towards goal and the ball slipped through Rui Patricio's grasp and just over the line.

Going behind awakened Wolves. Daniel Podence twisted and turned to find space for a shot in the 66th minute and his effort deflected off Reece James into goal, before Neto's injury-time winner.