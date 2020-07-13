Frank Lampard slams players after 3-0 loss to Sheffield United

Frank Lampard warned his Chelsea flops that he "won't forget" the lessons learned from their damaging 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lampard's side were punished for some dismal defending at Bramall Lane as David McGoldrick struck twice, either side of Oli McBurnie's goal.

The Blues' second defeat in their last four matches could see them drop to fifth in the English Premier League, should Leicester City and Manchester United win their games in hand.

Lampard was furious with his team's lack of desire against the Blades, saying: "They were better than us, physically, in the mind and with the ball...

"They were stronger than us. You feel and hear every noise and all I could hear was Sheffield United voices. They are a good team. If you come here and perform below par this is what will happen.

"We were too slow and weren't getting our wingers into the game. We tried to get control, which we did, but weren't threatening... You analyse all season and review and move forward. I learned a lot and I won't forget that."