Frank Lampard sweating over N'Golo Kante's hamstring injury

A hamstring injury for N'Golo Kante took some of the gloss off Chelsea's impressive 3-0 win over Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The French midfielder picked up the injury in the second half at Stamford Bridge, where goals by Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley helped Chelsea regain a two-point cushion over fifth-placed Manchester United, who beat Bournemouth 5-2 in an earlier game.

Kante's injury could be a potential blow to the Blues' battle to seal a top-four finish in the English Premier League.

"He's got a small hamstring injury, so we will see how that goes," Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said of the 29-year-old.

"Hopefully, it is not too bad but it comes with the territory of this restart and tight run of games."