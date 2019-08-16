Frank Lampard takes positives from Chelsea’s Super Cup defeat

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard took great encouragement from Chelsea's display in the Uefa Super Cup in Istanbul yesterday morning (Singapore time), despite the disappointment of losing on penalties to English rivals Liverpool.

"We can get better, there are things I still want us to improve on in terms of how we play slightly, but I am really happy with the performance," said Lampard, after Chelsea held the European champions to a 2-2 draw after extra-time, only to lose 5-4 in the shoot-out.

"To lose the game was disappointing but if it means Chelsea's season can be something like how we played today, we'll be OK."

Chelsea took the lead in Istanbul through Olivier Giroud, but Sadio Mane's equaliser meant the match went to extra-time.

The Senegal star then put Liverpool in front in the 95th minute, only for a Jorginho penalty to restore parity again.

The decisive moment came after nine successful spot-kicks when Tammy Abraham's effort was saved by Adrian.

RIGHT DIRECTION

However, Chelsea were a match for Juergen Klopp's team for long spells and Lampard believed they were moving in the right direction after his first competitive game at the helm ended in a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United last Sunday.

"You know Liverpool have got to where they have got, and I have complete respect for Juergen Klopp," said Lampard, 41.

"I am a new manager who's been here for six weeks or so, and what I saw today were things that I want in the team."

He praised American starlet Christian Pulisic, expecting more to come from the former Borussia Dortmund winger who turns only 21 next month, and also believes that Abraham, also 21, will "come back stronger".

Lampard admitted that having two days fewer to prepare had been a factor as the match went all the way.

Chelsea played at Old Trafford last Sunday, two days after Liverpool beat Norwich City 4-1 in their English Premier League opener.

"To have two more days recovery at this stage early in the season, it's clear that it affects your preparation and it's an advantage to them going in," said Lampard, whose side next host Leicester City on Sunday.

"But... I don't want to look like I'm moaning, I'm delighted with our performance, we didn't lose the game because of that but it was a bit frustrating." - AFP

LIVERPOOL: Adrian, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Roberton (Alexander-Arnold 91), Milner (Wijnaldum 64), Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Firmino 46), Salah, Mane (Origi 103)

CHELSEA: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen (Tomori 85), Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic (Barkley 101), Pulisic (Mount 74), Giroud (Abraham 74), Pedro