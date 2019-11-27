Frank Lampard will be a success anywhere, says Branislav Ivanovic

Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic believes that Frank Lampard will be a huge success at Stamford Bridge.

The 35-year-old Serb is so confident in his former teammate's managerial capability, that he says Lampard will do well at any club.

Lampard, 41, took charge of the Blues this summer after just one season with Derby County and has led them to fourth place in the English Premier League.

They are also looking to advance to the knockout stages of the Champions League as they take on Valencia in a Group H encounter tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Ivanovic, who played alongside Lampard for 6½ seasons, told the Athletic: "Everybody who knows Frank - and I know him very well, which is the privilege of my life - knew he was going to be a success.

"If you put Frank in any job, he will be successful. The problem with being a manager is you always need results but Frank, as a person and as a man, will be successful in any job.

"I'm so happy and proud to see him in the position he is in, and I hope he will have the motivation and the luck to stay at Chelsea for many years.

"Manchester City are still the best team in England, Chelsea are young. They have to learn and grow a lot to be on the level of City - but they will get there. It's just a question of time."

The brand of attacking football at Chelsea under Lampard has won many fans over, including former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas, though he expects them to lose to the Spanish side for the second time this season.

"This is a very good game," he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"Valencia beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are much improved since and you could see that against Man City.

"This is the most exciting Chelsea team I have seen. It does not have the same quality as the one which involved John Terry, Didier Drogba and Lampard, but they are far more exciting to watch. Chelsea were outstanding for 30 minutes at the Etihad - it was more City-like than not.

"Valencia do not score a lot, but they do not concede... I am going for a defeat. It will be a learning curve for the team.

"Lampard is using the same players, so it does take its toll. Injuries could lead to downfall."

On the injury front for the Blues, Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains sidelined along with Callum Hudson-Odoi. Both Ross Barkley and Antonio Ruediger trained for the first time in weeks and are not expected to be ready for the Valencia game.