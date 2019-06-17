Frank Lampard would have ‘real authority’ at Chelsea: Harry Redknapp

Frank Lampard has received backing from a trio of former English Premier League managers - Harry Redknapp, Ruud Gullit and Roberto di Matteo.

Lampard, who turns 41 on Thursday, is widely expected to succeed Maurizio Sarri, whose appointment as Juventus coach was confirmed last night.

The Italian, 60, had failed to win over the majority of Chelsea fans despite leading the Blues to the Europa League title and a third-place finish in the EPL in his maiden season.

Lampard, who led Championship side Derby County to the play-off final last month, is the leading candidate to replace Sarri and has received backing from Redknapp, who believes his nephew will have "real authority" in the Blues' dressing room.

Redknapp told The Sun: "He will have real authority. He won't stand any nonsense. Eden Hazard has left and... no disrespect to any of the rest of them who are left, but none of them can look at Frank and think: 'I'm a bigger, better player'.

"He's been a better player for Chelsea than any of them have been. That's not a bad starting point for him. There won't be anyone there he can't handle."

Former Blues boss di Matteo believes Lampard is definitely the right man to replace Sarri.

"He's definitely the right man, he's got personality," di Matteo told Sky Sports. "I followed Derby last season and he plays very good football - he has all the experience in the world.

"It's a great fit, whether it's right now or not? Only time can tell. You can't say it's too early, you have to give people a chance. He's got all the tools and it will make a lot of people happy if he is the next manager."

Gullit, another former Chelsea player-turned-manager believes Lampard can thrive at Stamford Bridge, but needs to surround himself with the right people.

"(He) has done nothing yet as a coach," Gullit told Sky Sports.

"Chelsea gave me this opportunity as well...

"I think it's important for Chelsea that they have someone in charge they can relate to.

"I hope also they can get the right people around him who can help him."

Chelsea kick off their new campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Aug 11.