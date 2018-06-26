Free tipples when Neymar tumbles
A Rio de Janeiro bar has invented a new drinking game - free shots every time Brazil star Neymar falls during the crucial World Cup Group E game against Serbia on Thursday morning (Singapore time).
"At each Neymar fall, it's a round of shots on the house!" the Sir Walter Pub in northern Rio posted on its Facebook page. Neymar, who has regularly hit the deck in Russia, is the tournament's most fouled player. - AFP
Win a Germany World Cup jersey!
As part of The New Paper's 30th birthday celebrations, we are offering two lucky readers a free World Cup jersey each in every week of June.
This week's prize is a Germany World Cup 2018 away jersey (right), courtesy of Weston Corporation.
To stand a chance of winning, simply answer this question.
Q: Germany won the 2014 World Cup. True or False?
Go to tnp.sg/worldcupjersey to select your answer and key in your full name, e-mail and contact number by 11.59pm on Sunday.
