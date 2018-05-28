Football

Fulham defeat Villa to earn EPL status

May 28, 2018 06:00 am

Fulham returned to the English Premier League after a four-year absence as Tom Cairney scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final at Wembley yesterday morning (Singapore time), the richest game in world football.

Cairney's first-half goal was decisive as Fulham held on to their narrow lead despite having defender Denis Odoi sent off after 70 minutes as tempers began to fray on a sultry afternoon.

The win secures the west London club a windfall of at least £160 million (S$285m) - potentially rising to £280m if they avoid relegation next season - as they join Championship title winners Wolverhampton Wanderers and second-placed Cardiff City in the top flight next season. - REUTERS

