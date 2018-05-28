Fulham defeat Villa to earn EPL status

Fulham returned to the English Premier League after a four-year absence as Tom Cairney scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final at Wembley yesterday morning (Singapore time), the richest game in world football.

Cairney's first-half goal was decisive as Fulham held on to their narrow lead despite having defender Denis Odoi sent off after 70 minutes as tempers began to fray on a sultry afternoon.