Fulham sign French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola

Paris Saint-Germain's France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has joined promoted Fulham on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who has a contract with PSG until 2023, spent last season at Real Madrid behind Belgium No. 1 Thibaut Courtois.

Areola, who lifted the World Cup in 2018, has won three French league titles during his time at the Parc des Princes.