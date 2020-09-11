Fulham sign French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola
Paris Saint-Germain's France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has joined promoted Fulham on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old, who has a contract with PSG until 2023, spent last season at Real Madrid behind Belgium No. 1 Thibaut Courtois.
Areola, who lifted the World Cup in 2018, has won three French league titles during his time at the Parc des Princes.
The Cottagers, who are coached by Scott Parker, have also signed Brighton striker Anthony Knockaert and Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina. They will host Arsenal tomorrow in their first game of the season. - AFP
