Fulham thwarted at the death

Romain Saiss bundled home from close range to earn Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-1 draw at Fulham last night and deny Claudio Ranieri's side their first win in six English Premier League matches.

Substitute Ryan Sessegnon struck in the 74th minute to give the London side hope of three points as they fought to move off the bottom of the table, but Saiss' 85th-minute equaliser left Fulham 19th before Huddersfield Town's trip to Manchester United later last night.

Claudio Ranieri's side showed defensive steel as they battled for a second consecutive clean sheet after achieving their first in a goalless draw at Newcastle United on Saturday, but eventually caved in.

Former Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer said on the BBC: "Fulham could have been 2-0 or 3-0 ahead at half-time, (but) it didn't happen...

"The minute they scored they got a bit nervous, dropped deeper and deeper with that natural sense of preservation and that led to their downfall."