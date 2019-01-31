Fulham’s Mitrovic hails ‘unbelievable’ comeback

Fulham produced a remarkable second-half fightback, coming from two goals down to earn a 4-2 win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time) and three crucial points in their battle for English Premier League survival.

Fulham's saviour was Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who rediscovered his scoring touch with a couple of second-half headers in a comeback that he described as "unbelievable".

His double thrilled the Craven Cottage faithful as Claudio Ranieri's side rallied from a 2-0 deficit at half-time after Glenn Murray, like Mitrovic, also ended a scoring drought for Brighton, striking twice in the first 17 minutes.

A superb 47th-minute half-volley from defender Calum Chambers, two headers from top scorer Mitrovic and a headed clincher from substitute Luciano Vietto earned the win that puts Fulham, still 19th in the EPL table, on to 17 points from 24 games. Brighton remain 13th on 26 points.

"After a really bad first half, we came back to score four and played an unbelievable second half," said Mitrovic.

"The manager told us to keep going, we have nothing to lose and need to keep believing. We tried to give our best 45 minutes and give everything we can. It was an unbelievable night and a big step forward.