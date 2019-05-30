Fully fit or not, Harry Kane still a match-winner: Andy Robertson

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane might not have played a game since early last month, but Andy Robertson has warned that the England striker could lead the London side to Champions League glory.

Kane has only recently returned to full training ahead of Sunday morning's (Singapore time) European showpiece, after damaging ankle ligaments in the 1-0 first-leg win over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old striker has declared himself "ready to play" at the Wanda Metropolitano, but are still question marks about his match fitness.

Liverpool left-back Robertson, however, believes that even if the Spurs striker isn't fully fit, he remains a big threat to the Reds' defence.

He told Sky Sports: " It doesn't really matter who plays.

"Of course, Harry Kane is a world-class striker and whether he's fit or not, he could be a match-winner for them.

"We obviously hope not."

Kane, meanwhile, said that winning on Sunday would be the culmination of manager Mauricio Pochettino's grand plan for Spurs.

The Argentinian inherited a team that finished sixth in the English Premier League when he jumped ship from Southampton in May 2014 to take charge of a Spurs side that had long lived in the shadow of London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

But powered by homegrown hero Kane, who got his first proper run in the team under Pochettino and has finished as the club's top scorer in every season under the 47-year-old, Spurs have turned into a force to be reckoned with, finishing in the top four of the English Premier League for four straight seasons.

"He's been massive," Reuters quoted Kane as saying.

"Since he took over, he's had a plan to become one of the best teams in Europe, and now we're not far away from the biggest game in Europe and in our club's history.

"He's done a fantastic job, he's a great manager... All the players want to fight and play and do everything for him... That's the standards he's set."