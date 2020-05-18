Further easing of training restrictions for La Liga, Serie A

Spanish and Italian football clubs are allowed to step up in training from today.

Clubs in Italy's top-flight Serie A can resume full training, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday, as part of a further easing of restrictions of one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

Clubs in Spanish football's top two divisions can begin training in small groups, as they move into the third phase of a protocol for resuming activity after disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a source close to the matter has said.

The source said La Liga had informed clubs they could start training in groups of up to 10 players, following an order issued by the government's department for health on Saturday which modified guidelines for elite athletes.

Players from all top-flight and second division clubs had returned to their training grounds earlier this month, but were able to conduct only individual sessions.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said last week he hoped the season could resume from June 12 but, for that to happen, all regions where matches are taking place must enter phase two.

The provinces of Madrid and Barcelona are currently in phase zero of the state of emergency.