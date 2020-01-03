Gabriel Jesus continues to torment Everton

Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's fighting spirit, as Gabriel Jesus extended his remarkable record against Everton with a second-half brace in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-1 win.

Jesus was handed the start as City manager Guardiola rested Sergio Aguero, but the decision to select the Brazilian ahead of the club's record goalscorer could easily have been inspired by his mastery of Everton.

Repaying his manager's faith, Jesus feasted on the Everton defence once again.

He has now scored seven times in his last five appearances against the Merseyside club, who must be sick of the sight of the 22-year-old.

"We played great, so I'm delighted for the guys. This period is so tough. We did really well. Three more points and closer to Leicester," Guardiola said.

Jesus, meanwhile, said of his scoring record against the Toffees: "That I keep scoring against Everton, I think it's a coincidence!

"I am happy with the victory, the team played so well. We kept the ball, passed and created chances."

City remain third in the English Premier League after a second successive win left them 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who were scheduled to host Sheffield United this morning.

"When you are far away from the first position, sometimes people give up, but we never give up," Guardiola said.

"We have to keep going. We have FA Cup then the League Cup. Other teams dropped points for the top four, so it was an important win."