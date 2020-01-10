Garcia: It'll be Liverpool's year

Former Liverpool player Luis Garcia posing for photos during the official launch of the Liverpool FC Store at Bugis Junction on Friday (Jan 10).

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp may be coy on his side ending a 30-year wait for the English top-flight title, but the Reds’ former winger Luis Garcia was much more forthcoming during an appearance in Singapore on Friday (Jan 10).

Garcia, 41, was in town as a club ambassador for the official launch of the Liverpool FC Store at Bugis Junction.

As a 100-strong crowd of Reds fans cheered him on, Garcia said: “The way the team is playing and the confidence that they show, I have to say it will be Liverpool’s year. It's great to see and a really good moment for the fans."

The LFC store, which opened its doors in December 2019, offers fans access to the full range of replica kit as well as authentic Liverpool FC merchandise, apparel and fashion accessories. The Singapore store is one of only four outside of Britain, with the others in Dublin, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok.

Mike Cox, Liverpool's senior vice-president for merchandise, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer Reds in Singapore the opportunity to feel closer to Anfield through our new official store in Bugis Junction.

"I’ve been able to see first-hand how passionate our fanbase is here and as one of the world’s premier shopping destinations, it’s an exciting opportunity for the club to connect with supporters in the region.”

British High Commissioner to Singapore, Kara Owen, a guest of honour at the event, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be at the store’s opening, as I’m sure many fans are.

"Passion for football and the EPL is one of the ties that bind the UK and Singapore, and the partnership between Liverpool FC and Weston Corporation to bring the club’s first official store to Singapore is a treat for us all.”

About 50 Liverpool fans were also given a chance to meet Garcia, best known for his exploits with Liverpool during the Reds’ run to the 2005 Champions League triumph. One of them was business development manager Aaron Huang, 39, who was overjoyed after meeting one of his favourite former Liverpool players.

Said Huang: “It’s shaping up to be a special season for the fans and I am so happy to see Garcia in person. Every fan remembers his goal against Juventus in 2005.”

Huang was referring to Garcia's dipping volley in a 2-1 win over the Italian side in the quarter-final, first leg. Garcia also scored the famous "ghost goal" in the semi-finals against Chelsea en route to the Miracle of Istanbul, where the Reds came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with AC Milan before winning on penalties.

Unlike Garcia, Huang is still holding his breath as Liverpool, who hold a 13-point cushion at the top of the table with a game in hand, close in on the league title.

He said: “Of course, I hope we can finally win the title. That will probably be the happiest moment for any Liverpool fan.”