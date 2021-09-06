Football

Gareth Bale bags treble in Wales’ comeback win

Gareth Bale. PHOTO: AFP
Sep 06, 2021 06:00 am

Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick, including the 93rd-minute winner, as Wales fought back to beat Belarus 3-2 yesterday in World Cup qualifying.

It was Wales' second win in three Group E games and moves them up to third, one point behind second-placed Czech Republic with a game in hand.

Belgium lead the table with 10 points from four matches and hosted the Czechs this morning.

Only the top side will qualify automatically for Qatar 2022.

"Qualification is alive, we lost to a very good Belgium team but it is important we win every other game," Bale told Sky Sports.

The Real Madrid forward, 32, gave the Welsh a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Depay shines as van Gaal gets first win in third stint as Oranje coach
Van Gaal heaps praise on two-goal Depay

But Vitali Lisakovich levelled with a spot-kick just before the half-hour mark, and then set up Pavel Sedko to turn the game on its head a minute later.

Wales had to be patient in the second period, equalising only in the 69th minute through another Bale penalty before his injury-time winner.

The game was being played in Kazan, Russia, due to sanctions against the Belarusian government. - AFP

