Gareth Bale comes off the bench for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale played for the first time in four pre-season matches yesterday morning (Singapore time), suggesting he could yet regain his place under coach Zinedine Zidane.

Bale came off the bench as Real drew 2-2 against AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, before losing the friendly 5-4 on penalties.

After the game, Zidane was also asked about a possible move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar but he refused to address the issue.

Real begin their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on Saturday. - AFP