Gareth Bale scores double to help Tottenham end losing run in EPL

Spurs' Gareth Bale (right) gets on the scoresheet after just 68 seconds.

Gareth Bale produced his most impressive performance since returning on loan to Tottenham Hotspur with two goals in his side's 4-0 win over Burnley in the English Premier League last night.

Making only his third league start of the season, the Wales forward took just 68 seconds to showcase his quality, meeting Son Heung-min's cross with a clinical close-range finish.

In the 15th minute, Bale's superb long pass picked out Harry Kane's run and the England captain's shot deflected off James Tarkowski for his 22nd goal of the season.

EPL TOTTENHAM BURNLEY 4 0 (Gareth Bale 2, 55, Harry Kane 15, Lucas Moura 31)

Lucas Moura netted with a predatory finish after Sergio Reguilon's cross was deflected into the Brazilian's path by Tarkowski in the 31st minute.

Bale continued to give glimpses of the talent that once made him the world's most expensive player when he left Spurs to join Real Madrid in 2013.

The four-time Champions league winner scored again with a cool strike from Son's 55th-minute pass, making it four goals from his last four games in all competitions.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho hailed Bale's return to form, saying: "It would be very nice for me to say now that I managed him well, but that's not me.

"I'm really happy for him. There is not one manager in the world who does not play Gareth Bale when fit. Now he's not flat. He brings things to his action. He played very well and his condition is very good."