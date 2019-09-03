Gareth Bale scores two for Real Madrid, then sees red

Gareth Bale (centre) has scored twice and contributed an assist in Real Madrid's first three games this season.

Gareth Bale scored twice to save Real Madrid from a damaging away defeat by Villarreal yesterday morning (Singapore time), before capping off a dramatic 2-2 draw by being sent off in injury-time.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane said in July it would be "best for everyone" if Bale left this summer, but it was the Welshman's double that earned Real a point from a thrilling contest at La Ceramica.

Bale's double follows his assist in Real's opening-day 3-1 win over Celta Vigo. He has started all three of Los Blancos' matches this season.

But it was Villarreal who took the lead through Gerard Moreno in the 12th minute, and then Moi Gomez 16 minutes from the end.

But each time, Bale pegged them back, first on the stroke of half-time and then four minutes from time.

Two yellow cards in as many minutes then saw the 30-year-old dramatically sent off in the 94th minute but, by then, his match-saving contribution was complete.

"I am pleased with his goals, of course, and now we have to think about a rest," Zidane said.

"Although he won't rest as he's going away with his national team."

It was six years to the day that Real Madrid paid 100 million euros (S$152.4m) to sign Bale from Tottenham Hotspur, who now has 104 goals for the club, as many as the Brazilian Ronaldo.

But his heroics could not save Real from another slip-up, following their 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid on Aug 25.

They head into the international break fifth in La Liga, four points behind early front-runners Atletico Madrid, who had earlier beaten Eibar 3-2.

"We have to improve defensively," said Zidane, who has won only six of his 14 matches since returning to the Bernabeu in March.

"We know we can create chances.

"The positive is the reaction we showed because it is important not to lose."

Midfielder Casemiro was less positive, claiming Real "lacked everything".

He said: "We are lacking everything.

"We have to score goals and be better defensively.

"This is a team. If we defend, we all defend. If we attack, we all attack."

ROSIER AT ATLETICO

Meanwhile, things look rosier across Madrid at Atletico.

A 90th-minute strike from midfielder Thomas Partey saw Diego Simeone's side cap off a comeback win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

After clean sheets in their opening two matches, a stunned Atletico were two goals behind after just 19 minutes, as Charles and Anaitz Arbilla found the net.

Atletico's record signing Joao Felix pulled one back in the 27th minute, before second-half substitutes Vitolo and Partey finished off the fightback.

Said Simeone: "We need to win, win, win another time.