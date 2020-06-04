Gareth Bale unlikely to make EPL return, says his agent

Gareth Bale wants to stay at Real Madrid, says his agent.

Gareth Bale’s agent says the Real Madrid forward is unlikely to return to the English Premier League because he wants to finish his career at the Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old Welsh international is believed to have a difficult relationship with Real coach Zinedine Zidane and was almost sold to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning last year.

Linked with a move back to the EPL on several occasions, Bale has recently been named as a possible target for Newcastle United.

But Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett said the former Tottenham Hotspur star would happily remain in Spain.

“He has a very nice lifestyle. I don’t see why he doesn’t see his career out at Madrid, probably,” Barnett told the BBC on Thursday (June 4).

“As I’ve always said, he’s quite happy in Madrid. It’s his life that he wants to lead. Financially, he will want for nothing the rest of his life, and his children and grandchildren.”

Bale has won a host of medals, including four Champions League titles, since joining Real for a then world record of £85 million (S$133m) in 2013.

But he has rarely been a regular under Zidane and has been criticised by fans and media in Spain for putting more passion into his golf hobby than his Real career.

Despite that discord, Bale has no plans to demand a move, according to Barnett.

“I have no idea what his value is,” he said. “His salary is quite high and also where he wants to go is very important in his life. I can’t put a figure on it.

“He’s won nearly everything in the world, except the World Cup, but unfortunately he plays for Wales, so some things are beyond him.

“So he’s won everything else, to come back and play (in the Premier League) would be unbelievable, a big thing. I don’t think he wants to do that at the moment. He’s quite happy to play at Real Madrid.” – AFP