Gareth Bale's agent slams Zinedine Zidane

Gareth Bale's agent has branded Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane a "disgrace", after the Frenchman revealed that the club were ready to offload the Wales star in a matter of days.

Zidane left Bale out of the Real squad for yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 3-1 exhibition loss to Bayern Munich in Houston, United States.

After the match, he revealed Bale had been dropped because the club were "working on his departure", adding that he hoped it happens soon, "for everyone's sake".

"Zidane is a disgrace, he shows no respect for a player who has done so much for Real," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said.

Asked whether Bale is close to leaving Real, Barnett added: "We are working on it".

Bale has been frozen out by Zidane despite helping the Spanish side to one La Liga and four Champions League titles since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur six year ago.

His brace, including a brilliant bicycle-kick, sank Liverpool in last year's final, but he was shunted aside by Zidane as soon as the coach returned to the Real dugout in early March.

After Zidane's reappointment, Bale played 90 minutes in just three of Real's remaining 11 matches, was left out completely four times and frequently substituted when he did play.

He was denied a chance to say goodbye at the end of last season when he was left on the bench in a 2-0 loss to Real Betis that saw Zidane's side submerged with boos and whistles.

However, Zidane insisted that his treatment of the 30-year-old forward "is nothing personal", even though Bale would be welcome at some of Europe's biggest clubs.

"There comes a time when things are done because they need to be done," Zidane said after the Bayern defeat.

"I don't have anything against him. We have to make decisions and change things, that's all there is to it.

"I don't know if the transfer will happen in 24 or 48 hours. The situation will change and it's for the best for everyone."