Gareth Bale’s celebration adds more uncertainty to Real Madrid future

Fans display a Wales flag in reference to Gareth Bale before the match with Hungary.

Zinedine Zidane faces another crossroads in his handling of Gareth Bale, who appeared to mock Real Madrid after Wales' 2-0 victory over Hungary yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After sealing qualification for Euro 2020 with a wild win in Cardiff, an ecstatic Bale celebrated next to his teammates behind a flag that read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order".

The flag was taken from the crowd after Welsh fans made a slogan out of comments made by former Real star and director of football Predrag Mijatovic during an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser last month.

"Bale thinks first about the Wales national team, then about golf and then about Madrid," said Mijatovic.

"I haven't talked to him, but that is the impression I get."

Zidane must now decide whether to punish Bale and what form that punishment should take.

Bale's Wales boss, however, was in a distinctly happier mood.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs hailed Wales' qualification for Euro 2020 as one of the best days of his life after Aaron Ramsey's double saw off Hungary in a winner-takes-all clash in Group E.

"It doesn't get any better," said Giggs, who won 25 major trophies as a United player.

"It's one of the best days of my life."