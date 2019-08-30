Gareth Southgate calls up four uncapped players for England squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has called up four uncapped players into his squad for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Manchester United right- back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, centre-back Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa, and midfielders James Maddison of Leicester City and Chelsea's Mason Mount all have a chance of making their debuts.

There are recalls for right-back Kieran Trippier, who recently moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid, Spurs midfielder Harry Winks and Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

There is no place in the squad, however, for Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker.

"We only have eight matches before I've got to name the squad for the European Championship. September is always a difficult squad to name because of the limited games at club level," Southgate said.

"Fitness and the importance of it has dictated some of the squad, as has some of the exciting young players we want to look at and get involved."

Wan-Bissaka moved from Crystal Palace to United in the close season and Southgate said he has been impressed with how he has handled that switch.

"We tracked him all last year. He's adapted well and quickly to a high-profile move. Playing in front of 70,000 fans brings an intensity and pressure," he said.

The recall for Oxlade-Chamberlain is somewhat surprising given he has only recently returned to full fitness after a lengthy injury absence.

Mount played in the second tier for Derby County last season, after spending the previous year in Holland with Vitesse Arnhem and has earned his call-up after just three games in the English Premier League with Chelsea.

"Mason is in on merit. He looks like threatening the goal every time he plays. I've watched him since 16 playing through the various age groups," said Southgate.