Gareth Southgate considering reverting to back three

British media reported yesterday that England manager Gareth Southgate is toying with the idea of reverting to the three-man central defensive system he employed at last year's World Cup when his side play Bulgaria tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Three Lions have leaked five goals in their last two matches, including two in the 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic on Friday.

Harry Maguire started England's both matches alongside Michael Keane in central defence and he said poor club form may be affecting the Three Lions.

Keane's Everton are third from bottom in the English Premier League, having lost their last four league matches.

Maguire's Manchester United, meanwhile, are two points off the relegation places and winless in their last three EPL matches.

When asked if there was a lack of confidence in the England defence, Maguire said: "Yes, maybe.

"We bring our club football into international level... Obviously, you are wanting to develop partnerships. Sometimes in international level, you can't really do that."

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes the solution is dropping Keane in favour of a partnership of Maguire and Joe Gomez.