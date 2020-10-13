Football

Gareth Southgate: Win over Belgium a sign of England’s potential

Gareth Southgate. PHOTO: REUTERS
Gareth Southgate believes England gave a glimpse of what they can achieve by beating Belgium 2-1 to move to the top of their Nations League group yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The visitors arrived in London as the No. 1-ranked side in the world, following 12 consecutive wins in competitive games.

After Romelu Lukaku's early penalty put Belgium in front, England bounced back through Marcus Rashford's spot-kick and Mason Mount's deflected winner 26 minutes from time.

The Three Lions move one point ahead of Belgium at the top of League A, Group 2 with three games to go, including another meeting between the sides in Brussels next month.

"We are not going to face a more difficult game defensively," said Southgate.

"It was a brilliant test, the sort of test we need. That is the beauty of the Nations League, you get games against this level of opponent.

"It's a great experience for them and, to go and win, it should give them a sense of what might be possible in the next few years."

Southgate was without several first-choice players, with captain Harry Kane fit enough to feature only as a second-half substitute.

Raheem Sterling was injured and Ben Chilwell was ill. - AFP

