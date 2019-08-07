Football

Gary Cahill joins Crystal Palace on a free transfer

Gary Cahill. PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 07, 2019 06:00 am

Crystal Palace have signed former England and Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill on a free transfer ahead of the new season, the English Premier League club have said.

The 33-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of last season after 71/2 years at Stamford Bridge, where he won two EPL titles, as well as the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

The experienced defender, who has made over 300 EPL appearances and earned 61 caps for England, has signed a two-year deal with Palace.

"I'm hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can - I feel like I'm in great shape and whoever I play for, I'd like to think that I give it 110 per cent and leave everything out there," said Cahill.

A regular for Chelsea since signing for the club in 2012, Cahill made only two league appearances last season.

Said Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Having worked alongside Gary during my time as England manager, I know that he is going to be a valuable asset and I'm so happy to be working with him again." - REUTERS

