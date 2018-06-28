Gary Neville: Make changes to combat fatigue

Former right-back Gary Neville has advised England manager Gareth Southgate to make "three or four changes" in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) decider against Belgium to avoid fatigue in the latter stages of the World Cup.

England and Belgium are both locked on six points each after winning their fixtures against Tunisia and Panama and having already qualified for the Round of 16, the former Manchester United defender feels it is important to keep the squad fresh.

"I've seen England teams blow up at the quarter-final stage where they have run out of legs," Neville, who won 85 international caps, told Sky Sports.

"I felt strongly that if we made more use of the squad, we would have felt the effect of that later in the tournament."

The 43-year-old also noted the importance of trusting the squad to perform against Belgium, so that the players are ready if called upon during the knockout rounds.

"It's important to give the squad faith and trust," he said.

"It's conceivable that we will need (Eric) Dier or play another centre-forward at some point in the tournament, so why not give them a run out? It's important that they play well."

Another warning has been issued but, this time, from a current member of the Three Lions squad. Defender Gary Cahill said that they will not be holding back, and that they won't be looking too far ahead.

"The discussions have been to go and win the game and that's the truth," Cahill said.