Gary Neville unconvinced about imminent return of EPL

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the possibility of restarting competitions soon - even behind closed doors - is a remote one.

Any return for football is dependent on regular testing for players, but Neville is unconvinced, amid the background of criticism of the British government over a lack of testing for Covid-19.

"The testing thing is a nonsense," he told Sky Sports.

"There is no way the Premier League can sell to the public that they're going to have access to tens of thousands of tests when the frontline workers can't get them."

Professor Chris Whitty, the British government's chief medical officer, said that social distancing measures will need to be in place till the year end at least to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported Britain's culture secretary Oliver Dowden as saying that he has had "productive talks" with British sports bodies on the resumption of competitions following the lockdown.

He said that when the English Premier League resumes, with matches likely to be played behind closed doors, it was important for people to watch them.

Hence, the games could be available on free-to-air broadcast.

Neville added that he felt like being in a parallel universe, having been told of safe distancing measures at his hotels, yet football is talking about resuming.

He added: "I've just been in a meeting before where you couldn't even have a person at a table without being two metres away from them and having a protective mask on.

"It just does not work!"