Gattuso worried as Napoli lose again

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said he was "worried and scared" as his side lost 2-0 at home to Fiorentina on Saturday.

A third consecutive defeat saw last season's Serie A runners-up, who host Barcelona in the Champions League next month, slump to 13th position.

"We have hit rock bottom," said Gattuso. "The performance was embarrassing, we must apologise to the fans and the city."

Meanwhile, Lazio extended their club-record winning run to 11 games and climbed to third spot after thrashing 10-man Sampdoria 5-1, with Ciro Immobile scoring a hat-trick. - AFP

LAST NIGHT:

AC Milan 3 Udinese 2