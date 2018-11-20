Gazza charged with sexual assault
Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train, British Transport Police said yesterday.
Gascoigne, 51, was charged with "one count of sexual assault by touching", said a police spokesman.
The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who starred at the 1990 World Cup, has struggled with alcoholism since he retired from top-flight football, was arrested at Durham station on Aug 20.
He is due to appear in a magistrates' court on Dec 11. - AFP
PSG under probe for racial profiling
French prosecutors have opened a probe into claims Paris Saint-Germain subjected recruits to the club to racial profiling, breaking anti-discrimination laws.
The alleged practice was first revealed by investigative website Mediapart. PSG have conducted an internal probe and found "no proven case of discrimination".
Mediapart said that between 2013 and this year, PSG's scouting department had classified recruits based on four options: French, West Indian, North African, African. Documenting information on racial or ethnic origins is illegal in France. - AFP
Wolves' Otto out for six weeks
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish defender Jonny Otto has been ruled out for up to six weeks after injuring knee ligaments in Spain's 1-0 win over Bosnia, the Spanish
football federation said yesterday.
Otto, who has started all 12 of Wolves' Premier League games this season, was forced off early in the second half of Spain's 1-0 win in Las Palmas and Spanish media reported that he left the stadium on crutches.
Tests carried out showed that Otto suffered a partial tear of the lateral internal ligament on his right knee. - REUTERS
