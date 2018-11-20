Gazza charged with sexual assault

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train, British Transport Police said yesterday.

Gascoigne, 51, was charged with "one count of sexual assault by touching", said a police spokesman.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who starred at the 1990 World Cup, has struggled with alcoholism since he retired from top-flight football, was arrested at Durham station on Aug 20.