Gedson Fernandes joins Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Benfica

Gedson Fernandes. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 16, 2020 06:00 am

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal with the option of making the transfer permanent, the English Premier League club announced yesterday.

Fernandes, who can also operate as a forward, was a member of the Benfica squad that won the Portuguese Primeira Liga title last season .

The 21-year-old has also played twice for Portugal after making his debut in 2018 and has made more than 60 appearances for various age group teams, winning the Under-17 Euros in 2016.

The transfer could pave the way for the potential departure of Christian Eriksen - who has been linked with Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain - before his contract expires at the end of the season. - REUTERS

