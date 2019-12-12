Gennaro Gattuso set to replace sacked Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli coach

Former AC Milan midfield general Gennaro Gattuso is set to become Napoli's new coach, following Carlo Ancelotti's sacking yesterday morning (Singapore time), according to Italian media reports.

"Napoli have decided to relieve Ancelotti of his role as first-team coach," the Italian side said in a brief statement on Twitter two hours after they defeated Genk 4-0 to seal their spot in the Champions League last-16.

Napoli finished second in Group E, one point behind Liverpool, to break a nine-match winless run that came amid dressing-room unrest and friction between the club, Ancelotti and the players. In Serie A, Napoli are in seventh place, 17 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach has been receiving messages of support, including one from ex-Blues' legend Frank Lampard.

"I have huge respect for him, I am very sorry for him,' said Lampard, who played under Ancelotti at Chelsea for two years between 2009-2011.

"I know it was a tough job for him lately... He always handles himself brilliantly.

"He can work anywhere in the world at the top level, of course."

Ancelotti could make a swift return to management, with the 60-year-old linked to English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton.