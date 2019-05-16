Georginio Wijnaldum: Liverpool deserve a trophy
Georginio Wijnaldum said Liverpool's "wonderful" season deserves to be rewarded with a trophy as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final after falling agonisingly short in the English Premier League.
Juergen Klopp's men missed out on a first league title in 29 years after being edged out by defending champions Manchester City by just one point, but will travel to Madrid for the June 1 European final as favourites.
Midfielder Wijnaldum told the club website that they wanted silverware to show for a stunning season in which they finished with 97 points - the third-highest total in EPL history.
"Overall, we had a good season and now is the challenge to finish with a title to make the season complete," said the 28-year-old, who scored twice in Liverpool's jaw-dropping 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.
"It would be really sad if we finish the season without a title, especially because we were quite consistent this season and we did so good. This season deserves one." - AFP
