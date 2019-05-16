Georginio Wijnaldum: Liverpool deserve a trophy

Georginio Wijnaldum said Liverpool's "wonderful" season deserves to be rewarded with a trophy as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final after falling agonisingly short in the English Premier League.

Juergen Klopp's men missed out on a first league title in 29 years after being edged out by defending champions Manchester City by just one point, but will travel to Madrid for the June 1 European final as favourites.

Midfielder Wijnaldum told the club website that they wanted silverware to show for a stunning season in which they finished with 97 points - the third-highest total in EPL history.

"Overall, we had a good season and now is the challenge to finish with a title to make the season complete," said the 28-year-old, who scored twice in Liverpool's jaw-dropping 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.