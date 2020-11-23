Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto join Barcelona’s casualty list
Barcelona's Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto were ruled out for significant periods after suffering injuries during a 1-0 La Liga defeat by Atletico Madrid yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Pique, who limped off the pitch in the second half in tears, had sprained the internal lateral ligament in his right knee and sustained a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament.
He is likely to be out for between three and five months.
Right-back Sergi Roberto ruptured a thigh muscle and will be out for two months, joining forward Ansu Fati and midfielder Sergio Busquets in the treatment room. - REUTERS
