The German inquest begins

Germany's arrival at Frankfurt International airport was two weeks ahead of schedule for the nation's fans.

Where did it all go wrong for Germany?

In one of the competition's biggest ever shocks, Germany failed to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time for 80 years.

In his column for The Guardian, Marcel Desailly, captain of the 2002 France World Cup squad who were also eliminated during the group stage, said that it had to do with fear that crept in following Germany's 1-0 defeat in their opener against Mexico.

"I was captain then and I sensed we had a problem after that Senegal game (holders France lost 1-0 in their group opener).

"We had several meetings to try to clear the air, get back that confidence, work out what had gone wrong. But I was amazed at how quickly we lost it.

"Maybe it was the pressure of being the title holders and the fear of losing everything? You have a stature to defend and suddenly you fear losing it all, you lose that assurance.

"You wonder if it's the end of a cycle and, before you know it, it is. To win a second World Cup is super tough - just look at Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014 - like us, knocked out."

Germany return home desperately looking for answers, with their meek capitulation against South Korea in their last game particularly stinging.

"We all made mistakes," admitted defender Mats Hummels after the stunning 2-0 defeat left them bottom of Group F - and he meant the players, coach Joachim Loew and team director Oliver Bierhoff.

After 12 golden years in charge crowned by the 2014 World Cup win in Brazil, Loew is considering his future after getting his tactics so badly wrong and placing faith in former stars past their prime.

The sight of Mexico slicing through a porous German midfield against Mexico was the clearest example.

Hardly anyone in the German set-up leaves Russia with any credit. Bierhoff, for example, is blamed for choosing the isolated base camp at Vatutinki, southwest of Moscow, which caused unhappiness among the players.

"You didn't get the feeling that we were playing at a World Cup," was captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's damning appraisal.

Loew said he took responsibility for the failure, yet just 12 months ago he could do no wrong. He won the 2017 Confederations Cup, the World Cup warm-up, with an inexperienced squad and seemed to be ready to make a spirited defence of their global title.

Only last month, Loew signed a contract extension with the German Football Association until 2022, but there are already calls for him to resign.

"The disappointment of being eliminated is just huge," Loew said.

"I'm shocked that we didn't manage to pull it off. We didn't deserve to win the title again, we didn't deserve to get into the last 16. We wanted to win, but we didn't have what it takes, we lacked the fluency."

If he goes, the 58-year-old's misguided loyalty in senior players like Mueller, Hummels, Sami Khedira, Mesut Oezil, Toni Kroos and Jerome Boateng will have been a key factor in his downfall. All were shadows of their usual selves.

"Why should I lose trust in them after one game," he snapped after the Mexico loss.

ARROGANCE

Germany have stagnated, lacking tactical direction as Loew often toyed with different systems, insisting German success was based exactly on accepting that things can go wrong in friendly matches.

Arrogance, something Loew was determined to keep out of his squad's mindset, crept in.

As German pundit Ralph Honigstein put it, "many players come across as one-man brand ambassadors", more interested in gathering social media followers than focusing on football.

Oezil and teammate Ilkay Guendogan, who have Turkish roots, were also at the heart of a major pre-tournament controversy over a photo with Turkey President Recep Erdogan.

Germany pride themselves on being "a tournament team", who know how to rise to the occasion, but that notion was blown apart in Russia.

But there were other problems too, with no natural leader and their unusual inability to score despite bagful of chances: they ended the tournament with just two goals in three games.

Having sailed through qualification with a perfect 10 wins, the writing was on the wall with just one victory in six friendlies - a shaky 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia days before flying to Russia.

Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann believes the team were plagued by several problems.

"I don't think that you can put it down to one decision," he told BBC Radio 5.

"(Manchester City winger) Leroy Sane's omission was a big surprise, everything else is really unusual because normally a Germany team do not lose to South Korea.