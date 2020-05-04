German interior minister Horst Seehofer backs Bundesliga restart plans

Germany's minister for the interior and sport said yesterday that he supports a resumption of the country's football season this month despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I find the schedule proposed by the German league plausible and I support the restart in May," Horst Seehofer told Bild newspaper, ahead of the German authorities' meeting to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

The German Football League (DFL) backs a resumption of matches without spectators around the middle of this month, which would make it the first major European league to make such a move.

Seehofer, who plays a key government role on the issue as he holds several portfolios, has emphasised that teams and players must respect several conditions.

"If there is a case of coronavirus in a team or its management, the club as a whole, and eventually also the team against which it last played, must go into quarantine for two weeks," he said.

"There will continue therefore to be risks for the schedule of matches and for the classification, if there is any contamination."