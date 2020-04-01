German league extends suspension to April 30
German clubs from the top two divisions yesterday ratified a proposal to extend the suspension of matches until at least April 30, amid the coronavirus outbreak, the German Football League (DFL) said.
The DFL had last week proposed the extension from April 2 with the country still in lockdown, with over 67,000 cases of infection in Germany.
DFL CEO Christian Seifert said team training could not resume before April 5, but the league still planned to complete the season by end of June.
"We cannot even discuss anything earlier than April 30," Seifert said at a virtual news conference. "It would be completely inappropriate. Germany has other things to deal with at the moment." - REUTERS
